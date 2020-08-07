Somalia Denies Killing of 5 Soldiers By Al-Shabaab

6 August 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali government on Wednesday dismissed claims by the al-Shabab group to have killed five government soldiers during an operation in the southwest Baidoa region.

The government spokesman said there were no clashes on Wednesday morning at a military base at Deynunay village 25 km south of Baidoa as claimed by the militant group.

The remarks came after al-Shabab said its fighters overran a military base at Deynunay village near Baidoa killing five government soldiers including two commanders in the attack.

According to al-Shabab, military vehicles were also destroyed during the fighting. The militant group has been engaging the government forces in near-daily attacks in its bid to overthrow the government.

But the Somali and partner forces have intensified military operations into territory formerly controlled by al-Shabab after driving the insurgents out of Mogadishu in 2011.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.