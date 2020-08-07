Somalia Denies Killing of 5 Soldiers By Al-Shabaab

Somali government on Wednesday dismissed claims by the al-Shabab group to have killed five government soldiers during an operation in the southwest Baidoa region.

The government spokesman said there were no clashes on Wednesday morning at a military base at Deynunay village 25 km south of Baidoa as claimed by the militant group.

The remarks came after al-Shabab said its fighters overran a military base at Deynunay village near Baidoa killing five government soldiers including two commanders in the attack.

According to al-Shabab, military vehicles were also destroyed during the fighting. The militant group has been engaging the government forces in near-daily attacks in its bid to overthrow the government.

But the Somali and partner forces have intensified military operations into territory formerly controlled by al-Shabab after driving the insurgents out of Mogadishu in 2011.