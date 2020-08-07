Ethiopia: Israel Partakes in Ethiopia's Covid-19 Response

7 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Bilal Derso

ADDIS ABABA- The Embassy of the State of Israel announced that it has donated humanitarian aid kits of food and bars of soap to 250 families of St. Yared School in Addis Ababa in a view to supplementing the Ethiopian Government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Handing the aid kits here Wednesday, Israeli Embassy Deputy Head of Mission Or Daniely stated that the act of solidarity symbolizes the strong and long-lasting people-to-people relations of the two sisterly countries which are demonstrated during normal and challenging times, such as COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy head of mission said that apart from the unprecedented medical implications of the virus, there are also economic affects, mostly faced by the disadvantaged. As a result of the world economic slowdown, many people lost their jobs and face significant decrease of income.

"In light of this global crisis, the Israeli Embassy reaffirms its unwavering support to the Ethiopian Government in its efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 and to contain the medical and economic implications of the pandemic, by exploring ways to extend necessary assistance to governmental and civil organizations."

In this framework, Israeli Embassy collaborated with the local St. Yared School and funded 250 aid kits to the families of the students. Each kit includes rice, pasta, oil and bars of soap and it will provide each family with sufficient food for a month thereby easing theirs and the school's day-to-day challenges.

Daniely stated that his country will continue its support for the Ethiopian Government's engagement to arrest the spread of the virus by providing medical and humanitarian aid via its development cooperation agency, MASHAV.

Co-founded by Jacqui Gilmour, an Australian national and Yared Wolde, who was an orphan of war and disease as a child on the streets of Addis, the School of St. Yared provides integrated education, health and livelihood programs, suited to meet the needs of its surrounding communities.

Israel and St. Yared School have collaborated several times in the past few years and during his 2018 visit to Ethiopia, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited the school and donated books for the schools' library, according to a press release the Embassy sent to The Ethiopian Herald.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

