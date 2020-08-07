Ethiopia: Public Euphoria That Reverberates Overseas

Back in the day, whenever Ethiopians overheard about the Nile River, something that they could not put across in words was pinching them in the corners of their hearts for failing to make use of the river by the book. In this regard, the general public was expressing their disappointment in a wide spectrum of ways.

Of late, Dr. Eng. Tilahun Erduno had a short stay with The Ethiopian Herald. According to him, Egypt has never attempted to solve its problem related to the Nile peacefully with Ethiopia or any other upper basin countries. Rather it strived to fulfill its interest destabilizing Ethiopia. Since ancient times the issues of Nile and Ethiopia have been means of solutions to the problems of internal politics in Egypt.

"Today's government of Egypt is politicizing the Nile issue and attempting to cover the face of its people by instigating "water war" against Ethiopia. As always, today Egypt is trying to use Ethiopia and its river as first aid for its internal political disease. It should be noted that Egypt and Sudan experienced no democratic election. Most of the time the government officials of both countries come from military coup one after the other," he continued.

By the same token, Egypt strived to invade Ethiopia for considerable number of times. Fought so many unjust wars directly and indirectly, destabilized its peace, organized and supported anti-Ethiopian guerrilla fighters and radical religious extremist groups. Worked hard to destroy the unique classic harmony between Muslims and Christians in Ethiopia.

Some years back following the laying of the cornerstone for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ethiopians residing at home and abroad managed to express their happiness in myriads of ways again and again. The issue turned out to be the talking point of everyone residing in the length and breadth of the world in the twinkling of an eye.

Last Sunday, following the first round filling of the dam, Ethiopians residing at home and abroad managed to express their infinite happiness in various ways. They were feeling on top of the world. Subsequently, they set in motion standing by the side of the government with a view to making their dream become a reality.

In the same way, the left, right and center of streets of Addis Ababa were flooded with a wide spectrum of cars honking their horns. Most of them were chanting slogans revolving around the victory of Ethiopia over the Nile River time and again. Some of them were shaking with laughter forgetting the past. Furthermore, they were decorating themselves head to foot the tri-color Ethiopian flag.