Ethiopia: Killing Two Birds With One Stone

Ethiopians have been planting millions of trees in the left, right, and center of the country intending to put Prime Minister Abiy's initiative into effect and curb the effects of climate change as well as deforestation in the shortest possible time.

In the same vein, Ethiopians have been pulling out all the stops placing importance on sustaining biodiversity and revamping green and climate-resilient growth. Nothing makes them happier than putting their all into the national Green Legacy Initiative that has been winning the hearts and minds of all and sundry residing under Ethiopians skies.

Nowadays, fellow citizens regardless of age, sexual category, ethnicity, political point of view, and other related aspects have been planting seedlings of various species on a national scale. Every so often, they give priority to their motherland, and thus the country is reaping the fruits of success time and time again.

At present, the general public has been planting trees successfully all over the country sticking to the Coronavirus dos and don'ts and pieces of advice being showered by health professionals again and again.

Be that as it may, this past week, following the first round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and the successful tree planting the inhabitants of Addis Ababa managed to express their feelings, ideas and thoughts in a wide spectrum of ways. The streets of Addis Ababa were inundated with its inhabitants reciting slogans revolving around the success journey of the Abay River. It means a great deal to Ethiopians. To cut a long history short, everybody was feeling on top of the world.

Likewise, aside from singing various patriotic songs and other lyrical rhythms revolving around the Nile River and patriotic songs, the inhabitants were adorning themselves head to foot with the tri-color Ethiopian flag. Everybody was honking their cars to express their infinite happiness.

Most of them were singing a patriotic song entitled 'Ethiopia' performed by the renowned Ethiopian singer Tewodros Kassahun.

You are my pride to be grand,

Being alive or pass away,

You are the only way,

to be intact or to sway.

You are my pride to be grand,

Being alive or pass away,

You are the only way,

To be intact or to sway.

Many departed this life,

Protecting your dignity,

Endeavoring to provoke you,

Crossing your boarder

Country of heroes and,

Adam's peak,

When your name 'Felege Ghion' called

Flying your flag high,

Nobody turns a blind eye

When your name called

Adorning the sky itself with your rainbow,

And your enemies ready to bow.

The land of origin

The creatures' margin,

Whenever mosaic of color seen

It belongs to you but nobody else

Going around the universe

You hereafter take the lead,

Though regarded as a tail,

All the time fertile.

Let me call motherland,

Recurrently and loud.

Ethiopia my blood

Though minor gaps witnessed

No compromise with your pride

And no desperate feeling to ride.

No one does have in return

Equate with your pattern.

Ethiopia my motherland

Ethiopia my motherland

.

.

.

Last Sunday, this writer approached, Bereket Assefa, one of the participants on the occasion. He said, "I have the nerve to say, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's Green Legacy Initiative is heading in the right direction. Everybody has been actively partaking in planting seedlings in various parts of Addis Ababa and its environs from time to time. If Ethiopians continue on the same path, I do believe Ethiopia will break a new world record beyond doubt,"

"I am here today to express my happiness concerning the filling of the first round of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Ethiopia is getting on the right track given that the premier has been making the impossible possible. In this fashion, Ethiopia can achieve the intended target down the road with no trouble," he added.

"In the same way, the premier is placing emphasis on the Addis Ababa Riverside project. Whenever I take a walk, I sometimes pay homage to the attention-grabbing project. Without exaggeration, it is out of this world." he wrapped up.