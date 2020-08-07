Ethiopia: One Ethiopian Killed, Nine Injured in Lebanon Explosion

Consulate assisting injured citizens

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its Consulate General in Lebanon, Beirut, is trying to offer assistance to Ethiopians in the country, who were injured by the explosion that left hundreds killed injuring thousands of people.

Ten Ethiopians were injured in the Lebanon explosion in what many are describing as the worst destruction in the history of the country.

Ministry Spokesman Dina Mufti told The Ethiopian Herald yesterday that a total of ten causalities have been confirmed so far. One Ethiopian was killed and nine have been injured by the disaster, Dina said.

Ethiopian Consulate General in Lebanon is also offering assistances to the injured citizens and is making sure that they receive humanitarian and medical supports."

Over 130 people were killed and over 5000 others were injured when a warehouse that said to contain Ammonium Nitrate exploded in the port city of Lebanon. The number of causalities is expected to rise as more searches have been made.