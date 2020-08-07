Ethiopia: One Ethiopian Killed, Nine Injured in Lebanon Explosion

7 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Staff Reporter

Consulate assisting injured citizens

ADDIS ABABA- Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its Consulate General in Lebanon, Beirut, is trying to offer assistance to Ethiopians in the country, who were injured by the explosion that left hundreds killed injuring thousands of people.

Ten Ethiopians were injured in the Lebanon explosion in what many are describing as the worst destruction in the history of the country.

Ministry Spokesman Dina Mufti told The Ethiopian Herald yesterday that a total of ten causalities have been confirmed so far. One Ethiopian was killed and nine have been injured by the disaster, Dina said.

Ethiopian Consulate General in Lebanon is also offering assistances to the injured citizens and is making sure that they receive humanitarian and medical supports."

Over 130 people were killed and over 5000 others were injured when a warehouse that said to contain Ammonium Nitrate exploded in the port city of Lebanon. The number of causalities is expected to rise as more searches have been made.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.