Egypt, Sudan Lose the Most Over Unnecessary GERD Tripartite Delay

Their recent behaviors sharply contradict previous interest for speedy deal

It would be Egypt and Sudan that will lose most if the resumed tripartite talks continue to be extended unduly due to the two countries' frequent change of mind, said experts as the latest AU-led negotiation GERD put on hold after Egypt asked the postponement of to make internally consultation.

Talks on the GERD resumed on Monday after the negotiation which had started on 27 July 20202 was put on hold following Sudan's request. Talks were adjourned for the second time after its resumption.

And, experts see Egypt and Sudan's recent behaviors as self-damaging ones and achieve nothing due to unnecessary extension.

Delaying the negotiation and accusing Ethiopia for it has been the years of Egypt's mischief character. It has been there and the recent trends are the continuation of its self-damaging behavior, say Fekahmed Negash, Eastern Nile Technical Regional Office.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Dina Mufti also told The Ethiopian Herald that the two countries' recent tendencies to unjustifiably prolong the negotiation are a sharp contradiction previous stand. It was Egypt and Sudan that were seeking a speedy agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.

This time, the losers will be Sudan and Egypt as Ethiopia is continuing the construction of the dam. The countries have now nothing to do now that Ethiopia has started the dam filling. In fact, their actions are an indirect approval of this hard fact, Dina added.

Ethiopia this week announced that it is committed to reach a speedy and win-win deal on the outstanding issues of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Ministry of Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan continued the tripartite negotiation under the African Union framework via video conference, according to a press released by the Ministry.

Eng. Seleshi Bekele, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy has reiterated Ethiopia's resolve to expeditiously finalize the process with a win-win outcome and noted the progress made since the AU led process has started.