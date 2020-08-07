Egypt, Sudan Lose the Most Over Unnecessary GERD Tripartite Delay

7 August 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Desta Gebrehiwot

Their recent behaviors sharply contradict previous interest for speedy deal

It would be Egypt and Sudan that will lose most if the resumed tripartite talks continue to be extended unduly due to the two countries' frequent change of mind, said experts as the latest AU-led negotiation GERD put on hold after Egypt asked the postponement of to make internally consultation.

Talks on the GERD resumed on Monday after the negotiation which had started on 27 July 20202 was put on hold following Sudan's request. Talks were adjourned for the second time after its resumption.

And, experts see Egypt and Sudan's recent behaviors as self-damaging ones and achieve nothing due to unnecessary extension.

Delaying the negotiation and accusing Ethiopia for it has been the years of Egypt's mischief character. It has been there and the recent trends are the continuation of its self-damaging behavior, say Fekahmed Negash, Eastern Nile Technical Regional Office.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Dina Mufti also told The Ethiopian Herald that the two countries' recent tendencies to unjustifiably prolong the negotiation are a sharp contradiction previous stand. It was Egypt and Sudan that were seeking a speedy agreement on the filling and operation of the dam.

This time, the losers will be Sudan and Egypt as Ethiopia is continuing the construction of the dam. The countries have now nothing to do now that Ethiopia has started the dam filling. In fact, their actions are an indirect approval of this hard fact, Dina added.

Ethiopia this week announced that it is committed to reach a speedy and win-win deal on the outstanding issues of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The Ministry of Water Affairs of Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan continued the tripartite negotiation under the African Union framework via video conference, according to a press released by the Ministry.

Eng. Seleshi Bekele, Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy has reiterated Ethiopia's resolve to expeditiously finalize the process with a win-win outcome and noted the progress made since the AU led process has started.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.