Ethiopians Won't Start What They Do Not Finish

The hands and the spirit that built Aksum obelisk and Lalibela Monolithic Church are still strong and vibrant to finalize GERD. Ethiopians are showing commitment in several ways to finalize the GERD. This commitment is not a superficial. It is tangible.

Ethiopians and Ethiopian born Diasporas are showing their commitment to finalize the Dam in several ways-morally as well as financially. This enthusiasm towards building GERD was further stimulated when the first phase of water filling was successfully accomplished.

This strong support and zeal to see the final stage of GERD was clearly seen last Sunday when residents of Addis dancing and shouting on the streets of Addis Ababa to manifest their commitment for the successful accomplishment of the Dam.

GERD is different from other dams that are found all over the world for several reasons. The first and the most important one is, it is a dam that Ethiopians are building out of their blood and sweat.

Despite the fact those international monetary organizations and others have turned their back on Ethiopia and we have several economic and political challenges our hands are still busy to finalize the Grand Dam that is the icon of Ethiopiansim. GERD is not simply a dam for Ethiopians.

It is beyond that. It is our life, our identity and symbol of unity. GERD is our testimony to show the world our promise. When it comes to GERD, we have passed through crooked lands to arrive where we are now. We have also crossed the valley of death to be where we are now.

Though Ethiopia is a major contributor of the river Nile, it had been an observer for centuries. It had no any chance to taste the fruits of river Nile. However, lately, the combined hands of Ethiopians are making miracles. The betrayal Abay is tamed. The impossible has became possible.

GERD may have faced various resistances locally as well as externally. Internally, corrupted individuals had tried to usurp the resource allocated for the dam. Externally, Cairo was a serious threat Ethiopia's effort by putting all the stumbling blocks. However, none of them have stopped Ethiopian spirit from realizing their vision.

Ethiopia is a land of heroes and heroines. Ethiopians won't start what they could not finish. There was no time where Ethiopians gave up their hands before they finalized what they started. The history of the nation is full of this testimony. The great obelisk of Aksum, Lalibela and the Battle of Adwa are a good indication to this. GERD is a new battle; a new battle for every Ethiopian. We do not sleep till we realize it.