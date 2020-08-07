Nigeria: 14 LGAs At Risk of Flooding in Cross River - Nema Warns

Calabar — The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has warmed that 14 local government areas in Cross River were vulnerable to flooding, following the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NISHA) prediction of May 2020.

The Director-General of NEMA, Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Mohammed (Rtd), disclosed this, Thursday in Calabar during a flood sensitisation programme for residents in Calabar Municipality and Calabar South local government areas respectively.

Mohammed, represented by the South-South Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Mr Walson Brandon said the sensitisation became necessary in other to enlightenment those living along the waterways to be safety conscious.

The DG told residents of Calabar South and Calabar Municipality to desilt their gutters and stop dumping refuse inside the drainage to avert flooding.

He explained that most of the flooding activities in some areas can be controlled if only residents in the affected areas take early precautions and safety measures.

Speaking further, he said that 254 communities in the 14 local government areas were prone to flooding, adding that NEMA was committed to carrying out sensitisation campaign across the affected local governments to ensure early preparations.

He mentioned the highly probable local government areas to include Calabar South, Calabar Municipality, Akpabuyo, Abi, Obudu and Odukpani.

The DG also revealed that the probable local government areas include Yakurr, Obubra, Yala, Bakassi, Boki, Ogoja, Bekwarra and Biase.

His words: "NEMA is carrying out this sensitisation of vulnerable flood communities in Cross River following the release of 2020 Annual Flood Outlook by NIMET.

"The forecast captured 14 local government areas in Cross River to be affected and this will spread across 254 communities in the state," he said.

On his part, Director General of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, CRSEMA, Mr Princewill Ayim said the agency had already set up sensitisation committees across the affected local government areas.

Ayim added that the agency had warned residents against dumping their refuse along the waterways, adding that such act could lead to flooding.

He called on residents in the state to call the state emergency free toll line of 112 in case of any emergency outbreak around their locality.

One of the residents from Calabar South, Mr Okon Nyong, thanked NEMA and the Cross River government for the sensitisation programme.

Nyong appealed to NEMA and SEMA to always create emergency camps for displaced persons in case of a massive flood that may sack them from the houses.