Zimbabwe: Winter Maize Target On Course

Masvingo Province is on course to meet a target of 3 000 hectares of winter maize in the Lowveld this year, with more than 500 hectares having been planted to date.

The development comes as the hectarage prepared for planting has already surpassed the 800ha mark, with those implementing the project upbeat about its prospects.

This year's winter maize initiative was expanded to cover maize and traditional grains in Mwenezi and Chiredzi where Government, the Masvingo Development Trust (MDT) and Lowveld sugar producer, Tongaat Hulett Zimbabwe, are involved.

MDT patron and Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira yesterday said they were on course to meet the targeted hectarage.

He expressed optimism that this year's initiative will be a resounding success.

Last year, 1 186 tonnes of maize were produced under the initiative after 327ha were planted in Chiredzi.