Cameroon: NDDRC Centre Buea - Trainees Gaining Practical Skills for Self-Employment

36 of them had been reintegrated into the society with jobs provided while other requested for assistance to stand on their own.

The National Disarmament Demobilsation and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) centre in Buea has put in place gainful activities to see that former separatists in the South West Region who are at the centre gain skills that could lead to self-employment. As of August 4, 2020, the centre hosts 106 trainees (102 male and four female) who are engaged in activities in six different workshops.

The centre has five staff, seven from partner government services. It also makes use of many volunteers and religious leaders whose role is spiritual counseling. It offers driving opportunity which attracts most of the trainees. They are also engaged in agriculture where they focus mainly on short cycle crops which are in high demand in the tourism sector. They produce tomatoes, vegetable, green beans, pepper and cabbages. Livestock production is also on their calendar of activities with poultry and piggery as the two principal activities. The poultry is still fallow but the piggery has expanded from two pigs upon insertion to over 20 pigs now. There are also Computer Workshop, Barbing Workshop and Tailoring Workshop where skills are being gained by the trainees.

Fonju Njukang Bernard, South West Regional Coordinator of NDDRC Centre found in Buea said that upon graduation from the centre, the trainees are reintegrated into the society where they become ordinary citizens. He insisted that reintegration should not be understood that all the trainees will be given formal employment. That most of them have approached him indicating that they have activities in which they were engaged in before and will like to continue in that line. Others said the skills they have acquired in the centre can permit them to start up something for themselves. The trainees of this category are requesting that the State supports them with material and/or financial assistance to (re)establish themselves.

The NDDRC Centre in Buea also has prospects to see that the trainees who stop schooling at the verge of acquiring Ordinary Levels, Advanced Levels or any other certificate returned to the drawing board. The Coordinator was upbeat that the announced reconstruction of the North West and South West Regions will avail them the opportunity to approach those involve to contribute their own quota especially with the skills they have gained at the centre.

Life in the NDDRC Centre in Buea is not a bed of roses. The centre is using the premises of Booster Institute. And this structure has four dormitories with a capacity of 30 occupants. One of the dormitories are occupied by the four female trainees. Another is occupied by security and the remaining two by 102 male trainees. The Coordinator has a challenge of ensuring that the trainees exercise tolerance and live together in harmony. The Coronavirus pandemic has disturbed the smooth functioning of many of their activities especially where social distancing could not be possible.