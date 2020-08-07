Southern Africa: Troika Passes Resolutions On DRC

Gaborone — Wednesday's organ troika summit has resolved to communicate with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission that SADC would be comfortable with maintaining its Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) in its format, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Briefing the media on the outcome of the virtual summit, Dr Masisi explained that deliberations were mainly on issues of peace and security in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

He said the summit endorsed the outcome as presented by the executive secretary adding it was significant that the DRC's stand was aligned with the SADC position.

President Masisi said the summit also resolved that the troop contributing countries, being Malawi, Tanzania and South Africa were to maintain their presence in their current status.

A compromise could be made to accommodate any other country to the FIB as observers, he said.

With regard to the reconfiguration of the FIB composition in DRC, Dr Masisi explained that there were ongoing discussions on whether to reconstitute SADC contribution on the United Nation Organisation Stabilisation Mission in DRC since the involvement of the current three dated back years.

On Botswana, the President said the country would always, in principle, avail troops for regional peace keeping missions,.

He however said all missions would be assessed.

President Masisi said one of the cardinal principles for sending troops on a peace keeping mission would be the certainty of a peace settlement brought by the troops' participation.

He said the summit did not deliberate on the situation in Zimbabwe as the matter had not yet been reported to the troika.

The President expressed delight over the resolutions taken by the troika summit.

The President expressed gratitude as incoming chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security, taking over from his Zimbabwean counterpart.

He noted that the chairmanship was an additional responsibility.

"The Troika chairmanship is a question of stepping up to the challenge and executing ourselves in a manner that will give credit to the nation, as it contributes to ensuring lasting peace and stability in the SADC region," he said.

He said Botswana was poised to succeed in the task as it was renowned for peace and observance of the rule of law.

Source : BOPA