Mauritius: Finals of Zenes Montre to Talan Depi Lakaz 2020 Set for 12 August 2020

7 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The twelve finalists of the Zenes Montre To Talan Depi Lakaz 2020 were officially presented, yesterday, during a ceremony held at the Côte D'Or National Sports Complex. The Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, was present.

In his address, the Minister highlighted that the Zenes Montre To Talan initiative is geared towards the objective of providing a platform to the youths of the Republic of Mauritius to develop and showcase their talents.

The finals of the competition will be held on 12 August 2020 to symbolically celebrate the youths of the Republic of Mauritius during the International Youth Day which is being observed on the same day, he further announced.

Mr Toussaint underlined that the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation is mandated to create an enabling environment for youth empowerment. The aim is also to offer young Mauritians the opportunities leading towards their wholesome and healthy development and in making them become responsible adults, he said.

Furthermore, the Minister urged youngsters to keep track of training opportunities and participate in the numerous activities offered by his Ministry.

As regards the Covid-19, he expressed satisfaction that the propagation of the pandemic has been successfully curbed in Mauritius and Rodrigues and urged the population to maintain all precautionary measures.

