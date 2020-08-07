Malawi: Mzuzu Rapper Tifmount Back With a Family Dedication Single

5 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Andrew Magombo

Mzuzu-based hip-hop artist, Tifmount, is set to release a single this week which is s serenade to his blood sister who has faced a setback due to effects of the novel coronavirus global pandemic.

Tifmount, whose real name is Tifapi Qabaniso Phiri, said in an interview that he composed the song after seeing his sister becoming devastated in the aftermath of her wedding's cancellation.

He said"I dedicate this single to my sister, Linly Maseko Phiri, was due to get married nextthis August. However, due to lockdown sanctions in India where her fiancé is currently based, the wedding was called impromptu."

"Hitherto, she hasn't taken this setback so well. This pushed me to compose this song titled I am waiting for You in order to offer hera ray of hopeto her as well as all Malawians in these trying times of the deadly Covid-19."

The single which has a slow tempo trap beat,tells a story of a woman (his sister) longing for his loved one who has been long gone but she remains hopeful of their reunion in the near future.

Part of the song goes: Unachokandi kale/ Unachoka ndi kale lijaiwe/ I am just here all for you x2/ I am waitingI have Been waiting for you x2

The rapper makes his return on the music scene since dropping an EP titled Hair Game last year in October.

Tifmount who is also a student at Chancellor College described the effects of Covid19 as catastrophic.

He said: "Personally, the devastating effects of this pandemic of Corona have not only affected my sister's wedding. As an artist, I am failing to record new songs for my upcoming album at the studio because of preventive measures which have been put in place by authorities"

"Also as a college student, we have been grounded at home for six months which is counterproductive academic wise.For more information about my new song people can follow me on Instagram @Tif_goodin_jnr, on my Facebook page @TifMount or on my number +265 882 155 650"

