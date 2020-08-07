Gambia: Request for Expression of Interest for Renovation of Hospitals

7 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Ministry of Health has applied for financing from the World Bank and intends to apply a portion of the proceeds of the grant for the renovation of selected hospitals. The Ministry of Health invites eligible architectural firms to indicate their interest in preparing surveys, designs, working drawings, and bills of quantities for the construction, renovation and extension of designated health facilities.

Interested architectural firms should provide information demonstrating that they have the relevant experience along with contact information (e-mail address and telephone number).

Expressions of interest are to be submitted by email to [email protected] by Friday August 14, 2020 @12:00PM Gambian Time

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

