Liberia: CdCians Defy Coronavirus

In defiance of health regulations here, ruling Congress for Democratic Change partisans, supporters and sympathizers in their thousands converged at the party's headquarters in Congo Town, outskirt of Monrovia, obstructing normal traffic flow in the Sinkor belt, to receive remains of late CDC lawmaker, Munah Pelham Youngblood.

The fallen lawmaker represented Montserrado County Electoral District#9 in the House of Representatives. She died July 2020, following protracted illness in Ghana, where she had gone to seek medication.

Her demise has been described as a serious impact on the struggle for gender equality and women empowerment in Liberia. She was a strong advocate for social justice, outspoken and staunch member of the CDC.

But despite stern warnings by the Ministry of Health and President George Manneh Weah for citizens to wear masks in public, observe social distancing and hands washing, CDCians Thursday, 06 August trekked from various communities across the capital in campaign style to their headquarters to pay last respect to the fallen partisan and lawmaker in flagrant disregard to social distancing, a critical health regulation in avoiding mass infection of the Coronavirus that has affected more than 1,000 persons here, including nearly 80 deaths.

However, party authorities set up hands washing stations at the headquarters' entrance and requested the flock to comply accordingly, including wearing of face masks before getting into the compound situated along the Tubman Boulevard.President George Manneh Weah, Tuesday, August 4, signed the Book Of Condolence at the Capitol for Representative Youngblood.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The ceremony, which was characterized by sorrow and lamentations, was graced by several officials of government, including House Speaker Bhofal Chambers, Senate President Pro-Temp Albert Cheat, and many others. According to the Executive Mansion, the President paid homage to the fallen Representative and briefly reflected on her life and his relationship with her.

Mr. Weah is quoted as saying the deceased was not just a loyal partisan and fighter of the CDC, but also a family member. "She told me she wanted to go and rest because she had suffered too long. I am sure she is resting with the Lord", he told reporters.

When visited residence of the deceased last month, President Weah described fallen Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood as a symbol of love, a true revolutionary and astute advocate for justice. He encouraged the bereaved family to trust and count on God for lasting comfort and peace as they mourn the death of their daughter, sister, mother and role model.

Meanwhile, President Weah has declared five days of national mourning at which time the Liberian flag must be flown at half-mast.The late Rep. Youngblood is expected to be laid to rest on August 8, 2020 in Monrovia, the Executive Mansion says. Story by Jonathan Browne