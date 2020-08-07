Southern Africa: Namibia Says to Keep Distance From Mnangagwa Abuses

7 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Namibian government says it will not be cajoled into any undiplomatic condemnation or otherwise of the Zimbabwean government's brutal clampdown on citizens demanding better leadership and an end to high-level corruption.

In a statement Thursday, Namibian International Relations and Cooperation acting executive director Rebecca P. Iyambo said her ministry has been inundated with enquiries from local media and citizens on whether the Hage Geingob had any intentions to act on Zimbabwe.

The government official said Namibia would not be cajoled into any unilateral stance against Zimbabwe but will follow SADC protocol.

"Within SADC we have mechanisms to deal with issues affecting member states in between summits such as regional integration, economic development and peace and security among others.

"Namibia respects the established SADC institutions such as SADC organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, which is mandated with the authority to take decisions and make recommendations to the SADC summit in matters pertaining to peace and security in the region.

"Namibia will respect and abide by those protocols," read the statement.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has invited world condemnation from within and outside the country through his brutal handling of dissent by both the opposition and ordinary citizens in the country.

Citizens raising their voices have been subjected to systematic abductions, torture and prosecution for allegedly plotting to remove government by force.

Journalists have, likewise, found themselves being arrested and their homes frisked by state security after being linked to opposition attempts to effect regime change.

Mnangagwa and his government have vehemently denied claims rights abuse claims.

