Zimbabwe: ED Insult - Kariba MDC Youth Activist Spends Another Night in Custody

7 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly member, Rujeko Heather Mupambwa (22) spent another cold night in police custody Thursday after a Kariba magistrate remanded her to this Friday for bail determination.

The opposition activist was arrested Wednesday for allegedly undermining the authority or office of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She was taken to court Thursday but magistrate, Bianca Mahere rolled over the matter to the next day.

Mupambwa was Wednesday arrested by Kariba police intelligence officers for allegedly undermining the office of the President and violating the Telecommunications Act for her remarks.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) student is accused of using unprintable words to attack the Zimbabwean leader for running down the country.

According to the state, Mupambwa made the disparaging remarks on a Kariba WhatsApp group titled 'Hard Talk'.

The group comprises political activists from different political parties in the resort town.

Mupambwa becomes the latest casualty of Mnangagwa's government's crackdown on dissent following last week's arrests of pro-democracy political activists, ordinary citizens and a journalist for allegedly inciting a foiled July 31 national protest against Mnangagwa's bad governance, failure to stem graft, among other administrative flaws.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.