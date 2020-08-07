Zimbabwe: ED Insult - Kariba MDC Youth Activist Spends Another Night in Custody

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly member, Rujeko Heather Mupambwa (22) spent another cold night in police custody Thursday after a Kariba magistrate remanded her to this Friday for bail determination.

The opposition activist was arrested Wednesday for allegedly undermining the authority or office of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She was taken to court Thursday but magistrate, Bianca Mahere rolled over the matter to the next day.

Mupambwa was Wednesday arrested by Kariba police intelligence officers for allegedly undermining the office of the President and violating the Telecommunications Act for her remarks.

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) student is accused of using unprintable words to attack the Zimbabwean leader for running down the country.

According to the state, Mupambwa made the disparaging remarks on a Kariba WhatsApp group titled 'Hard Talk'.

The group comprises political activists from different political parties in the resort town.

Mupambwa becomes the latest casualty of Mnangagwa's government's crackdown on dissent following last week's arrests of pro-democracy political activists, ordinary citizens and a journalist for allegedly inciting a foiled July 31 national protest against Mnangagwa's bad governance, failure to stem graft, among other administrative flaws.