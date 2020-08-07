Liberia: Nimbaians Threaten to Sue Prince Johnson Over Death of Kinsmen He Referenced in Recent Leaked Audio

Monrovia — Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson has been threatened with a lawsuit by some Nimbaians, who are mostly relatives and friends of some fallen natives of the county.

The citizens want the Senator to answer questions for the death of the late George Koukou, Benedict Bartuah and David Zarlee - all deceased prominent persons of Nimba County.

The proponents of the lawsuit said they will be in Monrovia to meet a team of lawyers so that the Senator can be "dragged" to court and prosecuted for the death of the fallen Nimba County kinsmen.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica Wednesday, the head of those calling for the prosecution of the Senator, said that the senator has proven through a leak audio that "he knows something about the death of the men".

Gontee Meddrics explained that Senator Johnson should be taken to court for him to answer some hard questions as to what led to the death of those fallen sons of Nimba County.

"He said it in the audio that all of those men went against him senator Johnson that's why they die," explains Meddrics.

"So, we the family members, love ones and citizens of Nimba County have decided to take the Senator to court to explain how did these fallen heroes of our county died; maybe the senator orchestrated their deaths that's why he's bragging about that."

Recently, Senator Johnson was allegedly heard in a leaked audio bragging that anyone who fights him (Senator Johnson) in Nimba County, where he has been a Senator since 2015, will fall.

Senator Johnson can be allegedly heard boasting in the audio recording that George Koukou, Benedict Bartuah and David Zarlee died because they tried fighting him in the county.

"If you fight me you will fall, Benedict Bartuah tried it he died, when George Koukou tried it he died, David Zarlee tried it he died, Thomas Grupee tried it he's crippled, I have a powerful God," he proclaimed.

But Meddrics said if the Senator can admit to the media that those men died while trying to "fight him", this means he has a hand in their death and he must provide clarity before a court of competent jurisdiction.

"Only the court can make him explained better what he said because those men he talked about are all great sons of Nimba [County] that have contributed to the county even more than Senator Johnson,"

Gontee said Senator Johnson's appearance in court will be the beginning of "freeing Nimba County from the hands" of the Senator.

He noted that the people of the county will leave no stone unturned in this matter, stressing, "He must pay for everything he says and do this time in Nimba County; we [are] prepared for him and we are coming Monrovia to meet our lawyers".

When contacted by FPA on Wednesday, Senator Johnson described the proponents' action to take him to court as "useless".