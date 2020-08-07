Liberia: Members of Ruling Party Gather to View Remains of Fallen Partisan Munah Pelham-Youngblood

Monrovia — Partisans and well-wishers on Thursday gathered at the Headquarters of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in Congo Town to view the body of late Montserrado County District 9 Representative Munah Pelham-Youngblood who died battling a protracted undisclosed illness on July 8, 2020, in Accra, Ghana.

The remains of the former Representative was taken from the St. Moses Funeral Parlor in Gardnersville by some senior officials of the government and hierarchies of the CDC.

At the CDC headquarters, the family of the late Representative Youngblood sat behind the casket which was mounted on a podium.

President George Weah and his entourage took turns in viewing the body.

President Weah, dressed all in black and a black beret on his head, stood for about a minute looking at the dead body his fallen partisan who was very vocal and challenging within the CDC.

He moved around the casket three times and later reached out to the mother of the late District #9 Representative to console her before taking his seat.

"If you listened to the song that [was] played at CDC headquarters, I carefully wrote that song and needed the best person to sing it. When she sat with me in her last days [she] couldn't express what she wanted to. She wanted to say she was ready to go home because she has been through a lot and I think she's in the best place and we're going to missed her," Pres. George Manneh Weah earlier expressed when he signed the book of condolence at the Capitol.

Joint securities along with the party own securities were able to control the crowd of mourners who were curious to view the dead body of a woman they termed as heroes.

For three hours, mourners, mostly partisans of the CDC were put in a long queue to view the body of the late Representative.

It was a day of sorrow as tears came down from the eyes of almost everyone who went close to see the remains of the woman they loved so dearly.

Other partisans and well-wishers were asked to only view the body and leave the premises of the Headquarters and go home to avoid the overcrowding because of the present health situation.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica, some partisans of the CDC say the former lawmaker would be remembered for being vocal and promoting the party's agenda.

