Namibia: Rugby Cancelled for Rest of 2020

7 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Namibia Rugby Union has cancelled all rugby activities for the rest of the year.

In a press statement issued on Friday, NRU president Corrie Mensah said the decision followed consultation between all the clubs.

"The Namibia Rugby Union wishes to inform all stakeholders that following consultation and discussion with all clubs, it was decided to cancel all rugby activities for the remainder of the 2020 season," he said.

"This was done after a risk assessment on readiness was concluded, taking into consideration the preventative measures and requirements as well as the worrying increase of the Covid-19 pandemic cases in all corners of our country. The NRU takes the health and wellbeing of athletes as well as supporters very seriously and in the interest of all took this decision," he added.

