Namibia: APS National Sixes Launched

Cricket Namibia on Wednesday launched an ambitious Sixes programme with the aim of incorporating schools throughout Namibia.

The CEO of Cricket Namibia, Johan Muller announced the launch of the National APS Sixes tournament, which will take place across Namibia with more than 80 schools already registered.

"Our vision is that every Namibian child has access to the game in various formats and that we bring cricket into the country through international tours and promote the game within our country," he said.

'We are introducing a new concept, it"s called the National APS Sixes. It's a wonderful initiative; it's a six-a-side competition that builds up in different towns, then progresses to regional level, and then the regional winners participate at a national event over a weekend," he said.

Muller said that they had taken Namibia's geographical challenges in mind.

"We've got geographical challenges, we've got smaller schools in terms of the numbers and a smaller population. So sixes is six-a-side campaign that means that there are six players per team with eight overs per team so you play a full game within an hour.

"You play on a smaller field so it's easier to hit boundaries because there are more gaps in the field. We are also using this format to introduce hard ball cricket at the age of 10 and not 11 and we have also introduced a girls only team," he added.

Muller thanked the CEO of Africa Personnel Services, Robert de Villiers for sponsoring the tournament.

"APS has been a very loyal and passionate supporter of Cricket Namibia in the past and Robert you and your team continue to be so. When I approached you with this concept, you didn't entirely grasp the size of it, but when we started getting the entries from the schools you actually started realising this can be a very big program," he said.

De Villiers said they needed to broaden the base of cricket at grassroots level.

"The Sixes will develop many new players for Namibia for the future. With all the achievements that the national team has recently won, we need a larger pool of players to remain competitive and to achieve more on the world stage.

"From APS' side we are already involved in different age groups and development, also through our cricket academy, where we focus on one-on-one development, or in small groups to make sure that we develop the individual talent of each child," he said.

"We as a corporate citizen need to invest in the future of our country and in the youth. We share the dream of the board of Cricket Namibia that cricket will become a career opportunity for players in Namibia within the next five years.

"If you look at the national team winning the ICC award last week, it's really put Namibia on the world map. This is not only about sport, it's about tourism, about the economy that develops, and it's the world looking at Namibia and seeing here is a nation thats going forward," he said.