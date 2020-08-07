Tanzania: Five Mwananchi Newspapers Readers Pocket a Cool Sh12m

Dar es Salaam — Five monthly winners of the 'Tajirika na eGazeti' campaign yesterday were all smiles after sharing a total of Sh12 million, at an event held at the Serena Hotel in the city.

eGazeti is a new digital platform of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL), the publishers of Mwananchi, The Citizen and Mwanaspoti newspapers as well as Mwananchi Digital and several other online and social media services.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, MCL digital marketing officer Edson Sosten said Dodoma resident Ally Bakari went home with Sh5 million after emerging a top monthly reader of all the three newspapers. He added that Mr Felician Stephano of Morogoro, Ms Asha Ahmed of Dar es Salaam and Mr Emmanuel Shija of Zanzibar put into pocket Sh2 million each after being announced the monthly best readers for Mwanaspoti, Mwananchi and The Citizen newspapers respectively.

Furthermore, a resident of Moshi in Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Abedinego Aligawesa, harvested some Sh1 million after emerging a winner of a random lucky draw.

A total of Sh100 million will be won in the three-month long campaign, which was launched on June 30, this year.

An overall winner of the large (last) draw slated for September 10, 2020, will pocket Sh20 million.

The draw, which is run under the supervision of the Gaming Board of Tanzania, is transparent and observes the laws of the country.

"The more you read newspapers through eGazeti, the more points you collect, and so increase more chances to win," said Mr Sosten.