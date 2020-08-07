Tanzania: Isuzu Back in Tanzania Market After Three-Year Absence

7 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Dar Es Salam — Isuzu East Africa has announced its return to the Tanzanian market after three years of absence. In the event, it also unveiled its local distributor.

The automotive assembler said in a statement yesterday that the return aimed at expanding its footprint in the region.

The global automotive firm appointed a subsidiary of the Egyptian firm Al Mansour Auto EA (Tanzania) Ltd - a globally renowned company - as its authorised distributor in the region with effect from July 1, 2020.

"The investment in this market comes at a time when most companies are deferring investments due to the uncertain economic times. This move is proof of the confidence Isuzu and Al Mansour have in the growth opportunities within the Tanzanian market," the company stated.

Prospective customers will now be able to purchase the brand's new vehicles from the outlet's showroom in Dar es Salam.

"We are excited to re-establish our presence in Tanzania through our newly appointed dealer. Our long-term goal is to meet our customer requirements, offering innovative transport solutions and robust aftersales value as a trusted logistics partner," said the Isuzu EA managing director , Ms Rita Kavashe.

Also Read

Illegal online medical products raise eyebrows

Five Mwananchi newspapers readers pocket a cool Sh12m

Teenager Raina Nasser launches 'Watu wa Tanzania' photo exhibition

Egypt and Greece ink exclusive economic zone deal

"Tanzania is a rapidly growing market having attained a lower-middle income status (last year, as announced by the World Bank) on July 1, 2020 - mainly driven by its strong economic performance over the last decade.

"Our commitment is to offer quality products and services to our customers - and steer Tanzania towards greater economic growth," said the country general manager for Al Mansour Auto EA, Mr Anurup Chatterjee.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.