Tanzania: Crdb Bank, Repoa Sign Agreement On Research

7 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — CRDB Bank Plc and city-based research organisation, Repoa, yesterday signed an agreement that will see the latter equipping the former with some instincts into researches that will improve its service delivery.

The deal, signed in Dar es Salaam yesterday, will also see the bank benefitting from researches that will ultimately help it to play an increasingly important role in Tanzania's economic growth endeavours.

CRDB's Chief Commercial Officer, Dr Joseph Witts, and the Repoa executive director, Dr Donald Mmari, signed the document on behalf of their two organisations yesterday.

Dr Witts said the decision to partner with Repoa came about by the bank's realisation and understanding of the role of researches in stimulating economic development in any given country.

"We believe that apart from filling banking positions with people who possess the right professional credentials, the success of a business, an institution or any country across the world depends on scientific researches," he said.

He said the partnership will yield positive results, considering that Repoa has taken part in such national development projects as the National Development Vision 2025; the Poverty Reduction Strategy Programme and the National Strategy for Growth and Poverty Reduction.

He said the two institutions were already working together whereby from the studies, the lender was developing products and services that meet their clients' needs and requirements.

In his remarks, Dr Mmari said the partnership will seek to strengthen CRDB's research capacity which will ultimately see clients benefitting through improved and tailor-made products that are geared towards building Tanzania's economy.

