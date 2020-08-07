Kenya: Wangamati's Aide Fined Sh200,000 Over Fake Letter

An employee on Bungoma County government was Thursday fined Sh200,000 for failing to turn up for interrogation over a forged document.

Jonathan Chenjeni, who works in the office of Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, was accused of delivering a fake document to the Bungoma County Assembly Clerk John Mosongo last month.

The document was a letter withdrawing an impeachment petition against Mr Wangamati that had been filed at the assembly.

The petitioners, who are Bungoma residents, want the governor kicked out over violation of law and abuse of office.

The assembly's public administration and ICT committee chaired Henry Okumu Majimbo imposed the fine against Mr Chenjeni after he failed to show turn up for interrogation over the forged document.

"The forged document indicated that Moses Lukoye, one petitioners of the impeachment petition, was withdrawing the petition. Mr Lukoye denied writing such a document," Mr Majimbo said.

Meshack Museveni, a member of the committee, said Mr Chenjeni was previously investigated for another offence.

"If we as a House will not probe this matter with uttermost care it will set a bad precedence where other people will be bringing fake documents to the House in future," Mr Museveni said.

He said that it would have been prudent if Mr Chenjeni had showed up to unravel the mystery of the letter.

Sources say the letter was generated by a ward rep allied to Wangamati after he promised the governor that he will speak to Mr Lukoye, claiming he was his relative, to withdraw the petition.

The new development Bungoma came as a court in Busia declined to give conservatory orders barring the MCAs to impeach Mr Wangamati

The Bungoma county boss had moved to court seeking to stop his outster bid.

The case will be mentioned on August 24.

Two petitioners, Barasa Nyukuri, who is the director Torch Africa, and Moses Lukoye of Centre of Human Rights Advocacy have petitioned the Bungoma County Assembly to remove Mr Wangamati from office.

The duo have cited several grounds for the removal of the governor from office through an impeachment motion which include an abuse of public office, gross violation of the Constitution, graft, incompetence, impropriety and lack of leadership and integrity.