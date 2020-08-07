Angola: Covid-19 - New Angolan Repatriation Flight in Lisbon

7 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Airlines TAAG resumes Friday the humanitarian "rescue" operations between Lisbon (Portugal) and Luanda (Angola), carrying 260 passengers.

This is the second flight, after the first one that took place on 30 July.

Patients who have completed medical treatment, as well as those in academic training and passengers in a family group (especially with children) and the elderly.

In the light of the Presidential Decree on the State of Public Calamity, the passengers will be sent to the various reference centers to observe the mandatory institutional quarantine.

The travelers aboard TAAG's Boeing 777-300 are required to present the Covid-19 "negative" test, conducted 72 hours before and fill out a declaration on the acceptance of the institutional quarantine period in hotels designated by the Angolan State.

Since the State of Emergency, decreed on March 25, TAAG has transported four thousand Angolan citizens who were stranded abroad. TAAG flew in July 760 citizens, 543 of them from Portugal.

Under the humanitarian flight programme of the Multi-sector Commission for the Prevention and Combat of Covid-19, the company plans to repatriate from Portugal 1100 national citizens, of who 1800 in Lisbon and 300 in the Oporto city.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

