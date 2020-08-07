Angola: Covid-19 - One More Angolan Infected in Portugal

7 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Lisbon — One more Angolan national in Portugal tested positive for the covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number to 67.

The information was released Thursday in Lisbon by the Portuguese health authorities who said of those infected, 34 remain active. 18 are residents, ten non-residents and six on an Angolan healthcare scheme.

The authorities also report 30 recoveries and three deaths of covid-19 among Angolans in Portugal.

Until Thursday, the Portuguese health authorities reported 52.061 positive cases of covid-19, a rise of 213 infections from the previous day.

