Sudan: Covid-19 - Sudan Case Total Increases to 11,850

7 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum / River Nile / Northern State / Red Sea — Precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) continue across the country, as the number of new recorded cases rose by 70 on 4 and 5 August.

According to the Ministry of Health, 70 new Covid-19 cases, including six deaths, were recorded as of August 5, bringing the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic to 11,850. The number of deaths recorded is 769 and the number of recorded recoveries has reached 6,222.

Siddig Tawir, member of the Sovereign Council and deputy-chairman of the High Committee of Health Emergencies, cautioned against abandoning social distancing and other precautionary measures last week.

Khartoum recorded 35 new cases (two of which came from River Nile state), Northern State recorded 13 new cases, and Red Sea state recorded 13 new cases too. New cases in other states in Sudan remain low, between zero and five.

According to Resistance Committees, the number of coronavirus cases is growing rapidly in El Borgaig in Northern State. On Wednesday, the Northern State High Committee for Combatting the Covid-19 Pandemic decided to impose a curfew from 15:00 until 05:00. The state borders will be closed until 15 August.

On July 7, the lockdown in Khartoum was eased.

Khartoum Isolation Centre

In a memorandum addressed to the federal Minister of Health, doctors of the Khartoum Covid-19 Isolation Centre announced that their patients will be gradually evacuated from the centre within a week, because of shortages of drinking water, food, and testing equipment. The centre can no longer provide normal and intensive care, they said.

They accused the centre's administration of causing the problems. The people working for the centre have so far not received their May salaries.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

