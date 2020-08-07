Nigeria: Insecurity - Don't Travel to Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Others, UK Warns Citizens

7 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The United Kingdom (UK) has advised its citizens in Nigeria against travelling to the North-east, North-west, and South-Southern states in the country, warning that they are not safe due to the current spate of insecurity.

The states are; Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Gombe. It also urged them to avoid Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Niger, Jigawa, Katsina, Zamfara, Kogi, Abia and Rivers.

Other states to avoid according to the travel advisory are; Delta, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

The travel advisory to its nationals residing in Nigeria was publicised on the official website of the UK Foreign Office, stating that "the Foreign & Commonwealth Office currently advises British nationals against all but essential international travel."

It added that the insecurity in Nigeria necessitated the temporary withdrawal of a small number of UK staff and dependents at the British High Commission in Abuja and the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos.

"Both locations will continue to carry out essential work including providing 24/7 consular assistance and support to British people in Nigeria," the statement reads.

The UK Foreign Office, which confirmed that helicopter gunships had been operating in Kaduna State targeting cross border banditry, said Al Qaeda linked terrorist groups had been reported to be operating in Kaduna.

"Humanitarian hubs have been targeted during attacks in the North east, including Monguno, Borno State on 13 June 2020.

"There have also been significant attacks in Gombe, Kano, Kaduna, Jos and Bauchi States and in the Federal capital, Abuja. Further attacks are likely," the office warned.

