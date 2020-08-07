South Africa: Covid-19 Has Become a Special Interest Battleground - Time to Make Peace and Work Together

6 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By David Harrison

We will get past Covid-19, but it will leave our society even more brittle than before. President Ramaphosa is politically embattled, but behind the scenes he has been working on a new set of smart partnerships to bring together the public, commercial and civil society sectors. We must get behind his efforts. If they fail, it is difficult to see a way forward.

It was a bit like waiting for a hurricane, except that we knew that it would definitely make landfall. So we battened down the hatches and waited in the eerie calm until the Covid-19 storm hit.

As a South African foundation, the DG Murray Trust (DGMT) quickly pivoted its work to key areas which we felt might be neglected in the national response, and approached the Solidarity Fund, other donors and NGOs and commercial companies to support these efforts. They included providing personal protective equipment (PPE) and support for community-level workers, who we suspected might be at the back of the line when rationing really kicked in; producing daily Sikhaba iCovid-19 radio inserts in 12 languages on behalf of the Department of Health; and appealing to mobile network operators to expedite the zero-rating of digital content of...

