Zimbabwe: If the Voice of the People Is the Voice of God, Listen to Us, President Mnangagwa

An open letter to the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, by Daily Maverick reader Takudzwa Caitano.

Dear President Mnangagwa,

"As we do so, we should never remain hostages of our past. I thus humbly appeal to all of us that we let bygones be bygones, readily embracing each other in defining a new destiny of our beloved Zimbabwe." - Your words on 24 November 2017

I am writing this letter in the capacity of a young, bright citizen and part of a future generation whose dreams and hopes are being crushed every passing day.

I am part of the "born-free" generation (well, that is what we were told). We were told in our very first history lesson that our forebears fought for our liberation. We were told the governing idea of the liberation struggle was to free people from oppression and create an egalitarian and peaceful society for all Zimbabweans to prosper.

However, as we grew up, the narrative became clearer: we are still in a struggle for freedom; the only difference now is that we are not fighting against the white colonialists but against our own people. The Mugabe regime which you were under reduced Zimbabwe...