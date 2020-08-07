Zimbabwe: If the Voice of the People Is the Voice of God, Listen to Us, President Mnangagwa

6 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Daily Maverick Reader

An open letter to the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, by Daily Maverick reader Takudzwa Caitano.

Dear President Mnangagwa,

"As we do so, we should never remain hostages of our past. I thus humbly appeal to all of us that we let bygones be bygones, readily embracing each other in defining a new destiny of our beloved Zimbabwe." - Your words on 24 November 2017

I am writing this letter in the capacity of a young, bright citizen and part of a future generation whose dreams and hopes are being crushed every passing day.

I am part of the "born-free" generation (well, that is what we were told). We were told in our very first history lesson that our forebears fought for our liberation. We were told the governing idea of the liberation struggle was to free people from oppression and create an egalitarian and peaceful society for all Zimbabweans to prosper.

However, as we grew up, the narrative became clearer: we are still in a struggle for freedom; the only difference now is that we are not fighting against the white colonialists but against our own people. The Mugabe regime which you were under reduced Zimbabwe...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.