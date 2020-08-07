Kenya: Big Win for Joseph Okumu in Sweden

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu started his second straight game for IF Elsborg after coming back from injury as they beat AIK 2-1 in a Swedish top-tier match played at the Friends Arena on Thursday evening.

Per Frick opened the scoring for Elfsborg on18 minutes and Jesper Karlsson doubled the lead on 39 minutes. They maintained this lead until a minute to stoppage time when Eritrean forward Henok Goitom pulled one back for AIK.

Okumu was rested on 75 minutes with Robert Gojani taking his place. Former Gor Mahia left-back Eric Ouma did not feature for AIK as he is still working on his match fitness after recovering from a nasty foot injury that required surgery.

That's how to get the three points away from home!!!

Great game today💪💪❤#vitillsammans pic.twitter.com/dS0sfOHxqO

- Joseph Okumu (@okumu_stanley) August 6, 2020

After the win, Elfsborg are third on the standings with 24 points having played 13 matches while AIK are 12th with 13 points having played the same number of matches.

Up next for Elfsborg is an away game against 14th-placed Ostersunds FK on Sunday evening while AIK will also be away at 10th-placed Mjalby.