Sudan: Senators Commemorate Anniversary of 1998 Embassy Bombings in Kenya And Tanzania

document

Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chris Coons (D-Del.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), released a joint statement ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania on August 7, 1998. The senators called on the Trump Administration and Congress “to deliver justice to the victims and their families and appropriately and equitably address terrorism-related claims against Sudan.”

“On August 7, 1998, twin explosions at the U.S. embassies in Nairobi, Kenya and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania claimed the lives of more than 250 people – including 12 American embassy personnel – and wounded more than 5,000 people in attacks later linked to al-Qaeda, which had been given safe haven in Sudan. On this anniversary of a tragedy that shocked our nation’s conscience, we honor those killed and injured in the embassy bombings as well as all the dedicated individuals – from our diplomats to security guards – who make enormous daily sacrifices to serve and protect our nation overseas. Our hearts are with the victims and their family members who continue to bear the wounds of these heinous attacks.

“The murderous regime of former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, that for years harbored terrorists and terrorist organizations, was toppled by a peaceful revolution in April 2019, which has put Sudan on the path toward democracy and opened the possibility of resolving certain longstanding issues in Sudan’s relationship with the United States. It is critical that the Trump Administration and Congress redouble efforts to deliver justice to the victims and their families and appropriately and equitably address terrorism-related claims against Sudan.

“As we mark this solemn day for our nation, let us continue honoring the legacy of all who perished in these attacks by recommitting ourselves to end the scourge of terrorism and seeing the perpetrators of this and other attacks on Americans brought to justice. We must never forget those who died in service to the United States.”