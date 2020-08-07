Mozambique: Explosive Compound That Decimated Beirut Was Meant for Mozambique

7 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The deadly consignment had been ordered by the Fabrica de Explosivos de Mozambique, (FEM) a company which manufactures commercial explosives, The New York Times and other media have reported.

The 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that devastated much of Beirut on Tuesday was originally destined to be shipped to Beira, Mozambique in 2013.

A Russian businessman Igor Grechushkin was reportedly paid $1-million by the International Bank of Mozambique to ship the ammonium nitrate - an agricultural chemical often used in explosives - from the Black Sea port of Batumi, in Georgia, to Beira.

Grechushkin either owned or leased the Moldovan-registered cargo ship Rhosus which loaded the ammonium nitrate and then embarked on its ill-fated voyage, which included a mutiny by the crew for his failure to pay them and many other money problems.

Grechushkin, who seemed to be perpetually cash-strapped, first couldn't afford to pay for the passage of the Rhosus through the Suez Canal into the Indian Ocean to reach Beira. He diverted the ship to Beirut to pick up heavy machinery to earn extra cash to pay for the voyage.

But the machinery didn't fit into the ship in Beirut. A series of disputes followed; including over Grechushkin's...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.