Mozambique: Explosive Compound That Decimated Beirut Was Meant for Mozambique

analysis

The deadly consignment had been ordered by the Fabrica de Explosivos de Mozambique, (FEM) a company which manufactures commercial explosives, The New York Times and other media have reported.

The 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that devastated much of Beirut on Tuesday was originally destined to be shipped to Beira, Mozambique in 2013.

A Russian businessman Igor Grechushkin was reportedly paid $1-million by the International Bank of Mozambique to ship the ammonium nitrate - an agricultural chemical often used in explosives - from the Black Sea port of Batumi, in Georgia, to Beira.

Grechushkin either owned or leased the Moldovan-registered cargo ship Rhosus which loaded the ammonium nitrate and then embarked on its ill-fated voyage, which included a mutiny by the crew for his failure to pay them and many other money problems.

Grechushkin, who seemed to be perpetually cash-strapped, first couldn't afford to pay for the passage of the Rhosus through the Suez Canal into the Indian Ocean to reach Beira. He diverted the ship to Beirut to pick up heavy machinery to earn extra cash to pay for the voyage.

But the machinery didn't fit into the ship in Beirut. A series of disputes followed; including over Grechushkin's...