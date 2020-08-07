Tanzanian Opposition Parties Agree to Work Together to Unseat President Magufuli

6 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The ACT Wazalendo and Chadema parties remain committed to fielding single opposition candidates in the Tanzania and Zanzibar elections in October.

Tanzania's main opposition parties remain committed to fielding a single candidate for each of the Tanzania and Zanzibar presidential elections in October, despite nominating separate candidates this week.

ACT Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe confirmed this on Wednesday after his party and the other major party, Chadema, each nominated their own candidates.

ACT Wazalendo announced that its national congress had nominated former foreign minister Bernard Membe as its candidate for the United Republic of Tanzania and the party's chairperson Seif Sharif Hamad for Zanzibar.

On Tuesday Chadema nominated its national vice-chairperson, Tundu Lissu, as its candidate for the overall Tanzanian federal presidency and Said Issa Mohamed for the Zanzibar presidency.

Lissu returned to Tanzania on 27 July 2020 from Belgium where had gone to receive treatment after an assassination attempt against him on September 7, 2017, in the capital Dodoma.

Kabwe confirmed to Daily Maverick that despite nominating separate candidates, ACT Wazalendo and Chadema remained committed to eventually fielding single opposition candidates in each of the Tanzania and Zanzibar elections in October.

He said that Lissu had...

