Zimbabwe: Ramaphosa's Zimbabwe Envoys Are Compromised, They Should Be Withdrawn

7 August 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Darren Bergman MP - DA Shadow Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to withdraw his appointment of Baleka Mbete and Sydney Mufamadi as Special envoys to Zimbabwe because of their political bias towards the ZANU-PF-led regime in Zimbabwe.

Failure to withdraw these two individuals will render the mission a farce and an attempt by President Ramaphosa to cover up the human rights abuses that Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has been committing against defenseless Zimbabweans.

If the President refuses to withdraw these 'envoys', we call on the Zimbabwean people to reject this poor attempt to whitewash their abuse and suffering at the hands of Mnangagwa's military government.

While attending ZANU-PF's extraordinary congress in December 2017, Mbete, who was representing the ANC, heaped praise on ZANU-PF for the military coup that removed Mugabe, adding that: "You achieved a good transition peacefully. I find no bitterness or hatred about your predecessor Mugabe. That is political maturity. As ANC we are here to say we are proud to be associated with ZANU-PF and we wish you good luck comrades".

Her counterpart, Sydney Mufamadi, refused to meet with opposition leaders in Zimbabwe in 2007 when he was sent by then-president Thabo Mbeki in response to the country's escalating political crisis, choosing instead to focus his attention on the then-president Robert Mugabe.

In fact, both Mbeki and Mufamadi insisted that the opposition leaders recognise Mugabe as the legitimate leader of Zimbabwe before political talks could begin.

Under this cloud of political bias, Ramaphosa's 'envoys' cannot claim to be acting on behalf of the South African government. They are ANC functionaries who have been sent by Ramaphosa to express solidarity with Mnangagwa's murderous government.

Mnangagwa's government has used the cover of Covid-19 to unleash an unprecedented attack on individual freedoms by arresting journalists like Hopewell Chinono, whose only crime was exposing corruption, and using force to stop citizens from exercising their right to protest.

What Zimbabweans do not need at the moment is Ramaphosa using the ANC's solidarity with ZANU-PF to engineer an international cover-up of Zimbabwe's escalating political and economic crisis. 'Quiet diplomacy' should never be allowed to turn into 'Cover-up Diplomacy'.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Would Biden Presidency Reinvigorate U.S.-Africa Policy?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.