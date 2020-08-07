Malawi: PAC Cautions Chakwera Against Political Intolerance

7 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Quasi-religious body, the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) has cautioned President Lazarus Chakwera against being corrupt with absolute power.

PAC chairperson Monsignor Patrick Thawale told Chakwera on Thursday past state presidents settled on arrogance and retribution against political foes.

"When one examines past regimes as presidents settle their position after being elected, executive arrogance becomes a weapon against those who express divergent views.

"They feel Malawi is their property and therefore no constructive criticism should be expressed," said Thawale.

He said this attitude ought to be checked because it is one of the biggest problem Malawi has witnessed.

"PAC wishes to caution Tonse alliance that generations have changed and Malawians are not the same they were 10 years ago.

"They have just given you a chance. As an alliance, you must stick to the principles and values you agreed to jointly develop this country," he said.

Thawale told the president in the face to avoid the same mistakes previous governments made, saying Tonse alliance has to be transformative so that Malawians can witness change on obvious things.

"PAC will not tolerate same old deliberate disregard of rule of law and constitutionalism. Let us refrain from nepotism, tribalism and regionalism," said Thawale.

He urged Chakwera to appoint capable people in government positions coming from even where the Tonse alliance and the MCP did not receive more votes.

"It has been a trend for governments to award positions to people from areas where they amassed more votes.

"PAC knows that you are aware about these issues. We are just emphasizing so that they are at the back of your mind," said Thawale.

Chakwera said all issues raised by PAC were critical and he would look into them positively.

