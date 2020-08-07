Kenya: One Dead in Tena Estate Car Wash Fire

7 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

One person died in a Thursday night fire incident that razed several car washes and kiosks in Tena estate, Nairobi.

Speaking to Nairobi News, Saidi Idi who also owns a car wash near where the fire started said he got a call at night informing him that there was a fire.

"We got here as soon as we could and it wasn't until in the morning that we found out that, Tony was dead," he said.

He added that he was not sure what the deceased was doing in one of the makeshift kiosks that time of the night.

Buruburu Sub-County police commander (SCPC) Adamson Bungei told Nairobi News on the phone that they had commenced investigations into the incident.

"At the moment, I can only say that the investigations will reveal what happened here, there was a fire and a body was found in one of the kiosks," he said,

He added that the body of the deceased had been transferred to City Mortuary to await postmortem.

The fire is believed to have started in one of the garages located near Tena police post.

Nairobi county fire engines were quickly mobilised and the fire got contained after a while.

According to witnesses, police were forced to shoot in the air to disperse would-be looters.

