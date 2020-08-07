Kenya: Aug 7 - Kenya Posts 727 New Covid-19 Cases

Kenya has recorded 727 more Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours after analysing 6,814 samples, pushing the country's caseload to 25,138.

Addressing the press on Friday from Kisii county, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe also announced that 14 more patients had succumbed to Covid-19, bringing the number of fatalities recorded in the country so far to 413.

Of those who tested positive in the last 24 hours, 711 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners.; 539 are male against 188 females.

The CS wondered why such an overwhelming number of men are contracting the virus, urging Kenyan men to retrospect.

"We must honestly ask ourselves what is going on. How can it be that almost 540 of us against 200 women have gotten this virus in the last 24 hours only? And, therefore, we need to address it and you will find that in terms of care, in terms of using masks, in terms of social distancing women are generally the ones doing that," Kagwe said.

Some 674 more patients have also recovered from the virus -125 under the home-based care programme and 549 being from hospitals- raising the total number of discharges to 11,118.