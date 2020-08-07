Kenya: Official 'Ingwe' Merchandise Store to Be Opened Soon

7 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side AFC Leopards are set to open their official merchandise store in the Nairobi city center.

Refurbishment of the shop is ongoing and the merchandise will be shipped in, in the coming weeks ahead of the official opening of the store late next month.

To this effect, the club has advertised an opening for Sales Executive that will be in charge of the shop.

"We are seeking a driven, self-motivated Salesperson to work at the Official Club Merchandise Store. You will be responsible for handling sales as well as discovering new prospects through traditional marketing techniques, digital marketing, and social media. While you will often collaborate with the sales and marketing team, you must be able to work independently. Our ideal candidate has at least two years of sales experience. Industry experience is a plus, but we are willing to consider applicants who have a substantial background in successful sales strategies," a statement on the club's official portal reads.

The successful candidate must, however, be a member of the club, have two years' experience amongst other qualifications.

Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

