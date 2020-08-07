Kenya: Jalang'o 'Snitches' on Betty Kyallo's Relationship With 'Somali Guy'

7 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Comedian Jalang'o seems to have let the cat out of the bag regarding the nature of the relationship between Betty Kyallo and her alleged 'Somali Guy' Alinur Mohammed.

Jalang'o posted a picture of himself together with Mohammed on Instagram.

He captioned the photo, "Hanging out with my brother in-law if you know you know... [email protected]"

Betty then commented telling Jalang'o that it was not right what he did, followed by laughing emojis.

"Si Poa," replied Betty.

Alinur has been suspected to be the 'Somali guy' that Betty dated for a while.

He (Alinur) came out to deny the claims.

However, the blossoming friendship between the two has been a subject of speculation on whether Mohammed is the 'Somali guy'.

In fact, he commented on a picture of Betty together with her two sisters Mercy and Gloria while on a trip in Malindi referring to them as family.

View this post on Instagram

Hanging out with my brother inlaw If you know you know... [email protected]

A post shared by JALANG'O (@jalangoo) on Aug 6, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.