Kenya: Senators Sakaja, Linturi to Merge Revenue Formula Proposals

7 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Senators Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) and Mithika Linturi (Meru) will now merge their revenue formula proposals in a bid to seek a broad-based support for a win-win revenue sharing matrix.

Elgeyo Marakwet (Elgeyo Marakwet) Senator Kipchumba Murkomen announced consensus to modify Sakaja's amendments on Friday following consultations among senators under the 'Kenya Moja' axis comprising among others Senators Mutula Kilonzo (Makueni) and Ledama ole Kina (Narok).

Murkomen who addressed journalists in Nairobi flanked by Ole Kina said the group which supported Sakaja-backed amendments had endorsed further amendments sponsored by Linturi and had approved the same for a merger.

"We are supporting an amendment sponsored by Linturi which retains the parameters contained in Sakaja's original amendment but only lowers the amount that will be shared to the counties using the existing resolution," he remarked.

Under their new proposal, the amount shared to counties shall range between Sh250 billion and 270 billion.

"The exact amount shall be agreed upon once negotiation are completed," Murkomen added.

The balance from the available Sh316 billion shareable revenue will then be distributed among counties based on an amendment tabled by Sakaja in the Senate.

Murkomen said Sakaja and Linturi had been mandated to work together and produce a document by August 10 ahead of debate to pass the final version of the amendment slated for Tuesday, August 11.

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator expressed confidence that the proposed solution will bring an end to the prolonged debate on sharing of revenue among counties.

"We appreciare Kenyans for exercising patience as we navigate through this complex negotiations on resource allocation," he said.

The Senate has adjourned debate on the formula seven times.

