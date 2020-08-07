Kenya: 727 Covid-19 Cases Reported as 549 Patients Discharged From Hospitals

7 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health on Friday reported 727 newly registered COVID-19 infections from 6,814 samples tested within a period of 24 hours, raising infections documented since March to 25,138.

The cases include 16 are foreigners and 711 are Kenyans.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who issued the daily status update on the pandemic from Kisii County noted a continued trend of a disproportionate number of infections among men, urging them to take serious the measures put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

Males accounted for 539 cases against 188 reported among females.

"We must honestly ask ourselves as men what is going on and we must address it, in terms of care, in terms of using masks and social distancing women are being much careful," said Kagwe.

Nairobi accounted for most cases at 393.

he health ministry also reported that 674 patients had recovered from the disease including 549 discharged from health facilities.

With the newly reported recoveries, the number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 since April rise to 11,118.

Another fourteen coronavirus-related deaths weree reported on Friday raising the country's death toll to 413.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
S.Africa: Comedian, Wife Apologise
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military
Mnangagwa Names VP Chiwenga As New Zimbabwe Health Minister

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.