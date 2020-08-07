Kenya: Senate Wants Audit of Covid-19 Billions

The noose is tightening around the necks of people who may have squandered money meant to fight Covid-19 following a parliamentary panel's recommedation for a special audit.

The Senate ad hoc committee on the pandemic made the request following reports that hundreds of millions of shillings may have been diverted, misapplied or misappropriated.

The committee, chaired by Nominated Senator Sylvia Kasanga Mueni, wants authorities to look into procurement and purchases by the Health Ministry and agencies under its watch.

In two August 4 letters to Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang'o, Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye says the special audit on the national and devolved governments and county budget implementation reports should cover the period from March 13 to July 31.

Special scrutiny

"The committee therefore requests that you undertake the audit and submit an independent report," Mr Nyegenye says, adding that the report should be submitted by email on or before September 4.

According to the committee, a lot has been said and written on how the money is being spent "when there is nothing to show for it".

The special scrutiny comes as the National Assembly Finance and Planning Committee prepares to summon top officials from the ministry over the expenditure of the coronavirus cash given by development partners from around the globe.

Chief executives of the referral hospitals that received the money would also face the lawmakers.

The committee wants to know if the funding from the national government was spent in accordance with approved work, procurement and training plans.

Non-financial report

"The committee wants an independent report on whether financial and non-financial reports on funds from the government specific to Covid-19 were produced every month," Mr Nyegenye's letter reads.

To determine prudent expenditure of the funds, the audit should establish the reliability of the financial and non-financial reports from the government.

Health PS Susan Mochache was to appear before the Senate Health Committee on Thursday but failed to do so.

The Nation recently published a story of individuals taking advantage of the pandemic to make millions of shillings.

When Ms Mochache first appeared before the National Assembly Health Committee in May, she said some Sh2 million was spent on airtime.

The PS said 500 healthcare workers each received Sh4,000 worth of airtime per month. However, Safaricom had said it would provide the workers a free communication package comprising three-month data and airtime.