Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Records 14 More Deaths as Cases Cross 25,000 Mark

Kenya's cumulative number of coronavirus cases shot to 25,138 on Friday, with the recording of 727 more cases after the testing of 6,814 samples.

While on a tour of Kisii County to assess measures taken to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Health Cabinet Secretary (CS) Mutahi also reported that 674 more patients had recovered, raising the total to 11,118.

Another 14 patients had died, he said, raising the death toll to 413.

Of the new patients, 711 were Kenyans and 16 foreigners, while 539 were male and 188 female.

While noting the continued recording of more cases of male patients, CS Kagwe asked them to be as careful as women had been.

As of August 7, Kenya, which confirmed its first Covid-19 case on March 13, had tested a total of 342,132 samples.

KISII STATUS

CS Kagwe visited Kisii alongside government officials including Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Council of Governor chair Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega).

He lauded Kisii Governor James Ongwae on steps including establishment of five isolation facilities with 386 beds and the availability of 41 beds for patients needing intensive care.

The CS also noted that the Kenya Medical Training College in the county, which is being used as a quarantine facility, has 400 beds.

While noting the separation of facilities for patients with the virus and those with other ailments, the minister urged the public not to be afraid to go for treatment.

"Don't remain at home. You may end up succumbing to those other illnesses," he told the public.

CS Matiang'i attributed development in Kisii's health sector to its good working relationship with the national government.

"There is no acrimony among the county, MPs and the national government," he said, adding about 20,000 homes were being supported through special programmes by the government.

In his report on the county, Governor Ongwae said it had 300 beds at isolation centres and would be acquiring 100 more. He promised to pay health workers' salaries by next Tuesday.