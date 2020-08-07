Kenya Railways Announces Freight Charges for Nairobi and Nanyuki Route

7 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mercy Mwende

The Kenya Railways has come up with freight rate charges as it prepares to begin operations in Nanyuki town.

According to the corporation, cargo transporters will pay Sh4,720 per tonne for transport from Mombasa to Nanyuki.

While cargo from Athi River to Sagana will incur a fee of Sh846 per tonne.

The agency also announced that cargo from Nanyuki to Nairobi will be charged Sh730 per tonne and those from Sagana to Nairobi will be charged Sh400 per tonne.

For petroleum products, transporters will be expected to pay Sh1,640 per tonne to ferry petrol from Nairobi to Nanyuki.

While from Mombasa to Nanyuki, they will incur a cost of Sh4,940 per tonne.

To transport diesel from Nairobi to Nanyuki one will pay Sh1,560 per tonne and Sh4,720 per tonne from Mombasa to Nanyuki.

Kenya Railways said livestock being transported will be charged according to the distance covered.

For short distances up to 200 kilometres, transporters moving big animals will pay Sh930 per head and Sh465 per head for small animals.

For longer distances up to 250 kilometres, Sh1,400 will be paid for big animals per head and Sh700 for small animal per head.

Mount Kenya Focus for Trade Executives Diana Kendi said the railway services will cut logistic costs for businessmen in the region.

Ms Kendi said the region is banking on its agricultural products, which will be transported at a lower prices.

"If farmers transport food at a cheaper price, traders and consumers will get them at cheaper prices," she said.

The bloc is also working on forming market linkages for its traders with the rest of the country.

According to the chairperson, producers will be connected to traders around the country so that they sell their produce in wholesale at reduced prices.

Already, Nyeri County has started discussions with the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), Kenya Railways and the new Kenya Planters Co-operative Union (KPCU) on how to revive the stalled warehouses in Kiganjo town.

