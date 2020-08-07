Tanzania: Finance Small Miners, Financial Institutions Told

THE government has urged local financial institutions to finance smallholder miners to help improve productivity and foster the sector and economic growth in the country.

Deputy Minister of Minerals, Stanslaus Nyongo issued the call when officiating over a meeting between Tanzania Commission for Minerals and the CRDB bank.

The meeting intended to create awareness on the mining sector to financial institutions.

Local artisanal miners have repeatedly expressed concern over protruding financial crisis resulting from limited access to capital from local banks and financial institutions.

But the government maintained that the problem has continued despite enacting financial legislation directing financing of all major mining activities by local financial institutions.

According to Nyongo, the mining sector has been growing steadily, and that appropriate support by local banks will help realize the government's effort to increase the contribution of the mining sector into the economy.

Latest figures show that the mining sector grew by 17 per cent last year, accounting for 5.2 per cent of the gross domestic product.

"We want this sector to contribute at least 10 per cent by 2025," he said.

It was, however, noted that the mining commission will be signing a memorandum of understanding with the banks to facilitate the bank's support to mining operators.

The Commission Executive Secretary, Shukrani Manya said there has been a growing gap between the two, with operators complaining of limited access to capital.

"We agreed that it's high time we meet with the banks and explain nit-to-nit about the industry," he said.

The mineral commission is working to create awareness on the laws, regulations, licensing, geological information and mining trade.

It is on record that President John Magufuli's administration has implemented serious measures to revive the mineral sector, including reviewing governing laws and regulations to establish mineral trading centres.