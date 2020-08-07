Nigeria: Outrage, Condemnation Continues to Trail Police Invasion of Edo Assembly

7 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The political fisticuff in Benin yesterday has created an outrage and condemnations from different section of the society over the invasion of Edo State House of Assembly by the Nigeria Police that led to the impeachment of the speaker of the house.

The incident which caused serious commotion in Benin city where innocent individuals were harassed and molested by political thugs.

Some elders of the state have registered their dismay over the incident and called it an attempt to illegally takeover of the state House of Assembly through violence under the cover of Nigeria Police Force.

A Business leader in the state, Chief James Nosa Benson described the incidence as barbaric and an onslaught against the Edo people.

He said that such an attempt would not help anybody or group to win the soul of Edo.

He condemned the Nigeria Police Force for embarking on such an illegal action instead of being neutral and protect the sanctity of law and order. He alleged they were being used by disgruntled politicians and criminals parading themselves as leaders.

In the same vein, a lawyer, Barrister Jude Okojie frowned at the action of the police in giving cover to political thugs that caused the break down of law and order in the state yesterday.

Barrister Okojie said Edo people will not tolerate brigandage kind of politics in the state. He appealed to the Inspector General of Police to live above board instead of taking side and heating up the politics in the state, thereby, endangering the lives of innocent citizens.

He appealed to President Buhari to call warring parties to order to avoid unrest that could lead to unwanted destruction.

Meanwhile, a larger spectrum of the society, youth organisation, market women, artisans have called for a mass protest against the action of the Police over the illegal Invasion of the state Assembly that led to the total breakdown of law and order in the capital city on Thursday, to draw the attention of the world to the new brand of democracy in Edo State being imported into the state by desperate politicians.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
U.S. Warns Nigeria of Al-Qaeda's Reach As Buhari Advises Forces
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Mnangagwa Cuts Off VP Chiwenga's Access to Zimbabwe's Military

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.