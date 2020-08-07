Gambia: 3 Bwiam Residents Deny Committing Murder

Three residents of Bwiam village have denied committing the murder of Baba Sanyang, a 21-year-old boy.

The three accused persons are Saikou Sanyang, Baboucarr Badjie, and Lamin Sanneh who are 43, 33 and 29 years respectively.

Appearing before Magistrate Muhammed Krubally on Wednesday, the three pleaded not guilty to the two counts which were conspiracy to commit a felony and murder.

According to the particulars of the offence, the three accused persons on or about the 23rd July 2020 in Bwiam village of Foni Kansala District in the West Coast Region jointly conspired to commit a felony therein to wit-murder. According to the particulars of the offence on the second charge, the three accused person on the same day and place, with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Baba Sanyang.

After taking their plea, Sub-inspector Bobo Jarju made an application for the case to be transferred to the special criminal division of the High Court. The prosecutor indicated the court has the power to transfer the matter to the high court.

The trial magistrate, H/W Kurubally approved the application and ordered for the transfer of the case to the special criminal division of the high court as he remanded the accused persons pending their arraignment before the high court.