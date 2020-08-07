Gambia Gets 136 New Covid-19 Cases

The Gambia's Ministry of Health in a daily covid-19 update, on Wednesday confirmed 136 new positive cases of coronavirus. The country's total number of infections is now 935 with 16 deaths.

"About 30 percent of the new cases are health workers mainly from Bundung Maternal and Child Health Hospital and Kanifing General Hospital unlike the previous sets of cases reported at the beginning, over 59 percent of the new cases are symptomatic," the ministry says.

According to health officials, 21 new recoveries have been recorded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 129 (13.8% of cases), noting that 375 new laboratory test results were received (142 from MRCG and 233 from NPHL).

"Of these, 213 tested negative (both new and repeats), 144 returned positive (10 repeats and 134 new) and 18 tested inconclusive or probable for COVID-19. Whereas 20 persons were newly taken into quarantine, 94 were discharged."

The country currently has 456 people in quarantine, 777 active cases, 92 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 1.7%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 177 cases, bringing the country's total number of infections 10,715; 7,101 recoveries, 223 deaths and 3,390 under treatment.